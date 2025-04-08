Who is Colin Granger? All about new Panthers TE transitioning from basketball to NFL

Colin Granger has been the talk of the town after being signed by the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Granger is set to serve as a tight end for the Panthers after playing basketball for his entire college career.
Since Granger is transitioning from basketball to the gridiron, many have been curious about the newest Panthers signee.
All we know about Carolina Panthers TE Colin Granger
Colin Granger was born on Jan. 1, 2002, in Johns Creek, Georgia, to Murray and Suzanne Granger. His mother, Suzanne, is a former athlete who competed in four Division I sports (track and field, basketball, volleyball and softball). She attended Rutgers University and Mount Saint Mary's College.
Suzanne's experience of participating in many sports appears to have given her son the confidence to transition from college basketball to pro football.
Granger attended Lambert High School and played basketball. He also played football and lacrosse through eighth grade.
“My freshman year of high school, I had just stopped playing football,” Granger said during a phone interview on Monday. "The head football coach called me out of class every single day, and he wanted me to play football.
However, since Granger was offered a scholarship to play basketball at St. Mary's, he focused closely on the sport to hone his skills. In 2020, he committed to Ohio University, where he played two years with the Bobcats.
In 2022, Granger transferred to Western Carolina, where he played for two more seasons. In 2024, he moved to Coastal Carolina for the final year of his college basketball career.
Across his five-year college basketball career, Granger shot 52.3% and had 322 rebounds. Now, it will be interesting to see how he makes the switch from basketball to the gridiron.
The Panthers finished the 2024 season with a dismal 5-12 record and need reinforcements for a rebuild. They hope Granger can add a different dimension to the team's offense in the 2025 season.
Granger's 6-foot-8 frame could likely be used to Carolina's benefit. He might potentially catch passes at a height that not many others could.
