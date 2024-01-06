Who are the Colts-Texans announcers on ABC? All about NFL Week 18 game's coverage team

The NFL regular season is in its 18th week, and tonight's matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium is a must-win for both clubs.

Both of the AFC South's 9-7 clubs are aware that a win will put them in the postseason, while a loss means they will have to hope for better luck next season.

In addition to the potential postseason spot, the victor of this game also has a chance to win the AFC South Division title should the Jacksonville Jaguars fall to the Tennessee Titans tomorrow.

The game will be the 44th meeting between the teams, with the Colts leading the series with 32 victories to Houston's 10. In addition, they have one game tied. The Colts defeated the Houston Texans 31-20 in Week 2 of this season in their most recent meeting.

Who are the announcers for the Colts vs. Texans?

Play-by-play reporter Joe Buck, color commentator Troy Aikman, and sideline reporter Lisa Salters will call the action during the pivotal Week 18 Saturday night matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.

ABC and ESPN will broadcast the game, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 8:15 p.m. ET.

How to stream Colts vs. Texans on Saturday?

Tonight's Texans versus Colts game is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. ESPN+ and FuboTV are additional streaming options for fans.

Having missed the previous two games due to a concussion, C.J. Stroud looked fantastic last week as he led his team to a victory over the Tennessee Titans. In the game, the 22-year-old completed 75% of his passes for 213 yards and a touchdown. After that win, the Texans' season record improved to 9-7.

The Colts have been playing well lately, winning six of their last eight games, which has helped them improve to 9-7 on the season.

Below are all the details you need to know to watch the game:

Date and Time: Saturday, Dec. 6 at 8:15 PM ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: ABC and ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Tony Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Live streaming: ESPN+, FuboTV