Who is Condoleezza Rice? Former US politician buys minority stake in Broncos franchise

Condoleezza Rice is the latest minority owner in the NFL. The former US Secretary of State was added to the ownership group as the Denver Broncos continue to make changes off the field.

Rice was the Secretary of State while George W. Bush was President between 2005 and 2009. Something that is worth noting is that Rice knows the Denver community rather well, as she studied at the University of Denver. She also received her Ph.D. and her undergraduate degree.

The move was well received and the Denver Broncos released a statement via the Walton family on their official Twitter page.

Denver Broncos @Broncos



Statement » The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group is pleased to welcome former Secretary of State @CondoleezzaRice to its ownership group.Statement » The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group is pleased to welcome former Secretary of State @CondoleezzaRice to its ownership group. Statement » https://t.co/yqVHrPhC2M

The Broncos were bought by billionaire Walmart Heir Rob Walton back in June in a huge sale that cost a staggering $4.65 Billion. Rice will now join the ownership group and it's not disclosed how much stake the former US politician has bought in the franchise.

Denver Broncos going through an offseason of change

Denver Broncos Mandatory Minicamp

They say that change is as good as a holiday and for the Denver Broncos, it must feel like a good time in football. Having sold the franchise to Rob Walton in a huge move off the field, the organization went about making changes on the field as well.

The team traded for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster deal to bring him to mile high. Denver also added former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Randy Gregory to its ranks to help bolster its already stout defense.

There are currently so many moving parts and new ideas being thrown around at the organization, but surely it is all for the greater good. The sale of the franchise is still pending approval, but it is expected that it will have no problem being approved.

It remains to be seen exactly what ownership will look like with Walton in charge. With the moves on the field, it is widely thought that Wilson was the missing piece in Denver's attempts to get back to the Super Bowl. This is something they have not done since Peyton Manning led them to a win over the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50.

For all the good moves on the field, Denver continues to make them off the field. Rice's latest addition to the ownership group is great for the organization.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far