Who is Courtland Sutton's wife, Brea Ridgeway? A peek into Broncos' Star's life

Brea Ridgeway is a marketing coordinator and Bello Haven Hair Extensions employee. She is the significant other of Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Ridgeway and Sutton recently got married.

Ridgeway is accomplished in her career path and attends Sutton's games whenever she can. This piece will explore her beginnings, career, and marriage to the 27-year-old NFL star. So without further ado, let's get to it.

Brea Ridgeway's Personal Life

Ridgeway was born on November 3, 1994, to Avis Ridgeway and Charles Ridgeway. She is one of three children and has a sister, Courtney Ridgeway, and a younger brother, Kobe Ridgeway.

Her mother, Avis Ridgeway, is a social security administration employee, while her father, Charles Ridgeway, is a retired marine.

About Ridgeway's Career

Ridgeway studied mass communication and media at the University of North Georgia. She pivoted to digital communication and bagged her bachelor's degree from Georgia State University in 2018.

She started working in college, her first job being a sales associate gig at American Threads.

Following her college graduation, Ridgeway became the social media coordinator for The Ivy Lane in Georgia in 2019. She is the marketing coordinator for Bello Haven Hair Extensions, based in Colorado. She has been in the role since 2020.

About Brea Ridgeway and Courtland Sutton’s marriage

Courtland Sutton and Brea Ridgeway only show what they want people to see. As such, they are one of the more low-key couples in the National Football League. However, they are both into charitable causes, as seen in 2020 when they were credited together for their philanthropic work during the pandemic. The couple filmed a special message praising the frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As aforesaid, Ridgeway attends Sutton's NFL games whenever possible. It's not feasible due to the proximity of their workplaces, but she always supports her significant other half. Hopefully, the Denver Broncos will make a deep playoff run this season, and then we'd see more of Brea Ridgeway and Courtland Sutton.

