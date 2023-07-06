Who is Cowboys new kicker Brandon Aubrey? Meet Brett Maher's replacement signed from USFL winner Birmingham Stallions

The Dallas Cowboys on Thursday signed free agent Brandon Aubrey, who played the last two years with USFL's Birmingham Stallions. However, the place-kicker's journey to the NFL has been unusual.

Although Aubrey grew up in Plano, Texas, he played soccer at Notre Dame. The defender was selected by Toronto FC in the first round of the 2017 MLS draft.

Aubrey was released by Toronto after one season and joined the United Soccer League's Bethlehem Steel in January 2018. However, the team released him after one year.

Interestingly, Aubrey didn't sign a major professional contract with a team until he joined the Birmingham Stallions as a place-kicker. He spent two seasons with the team, helping the Stallions win two consecutive championships.

Brandon Aubrey's stats in 2023 USFL season

In the 2023 USFL season, Brandon Aubrey made 14 of 15 field goal attempts and all 35 extra points for Birmingham to help the Stallions clinch the title. He will now be competing against Tristan Vizcaino for a potential starting berth as the place-kicker for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL season.

Who was the best Cowboys kicker over the past five years?

The Dallas Cowboys have had a few issues with their place-kickers over the past few seasons.

Despite a few underwhelming outings, Brett Maher had been their most consistent kicker over the past few seasons.

Maher signed with Dallas in 2018 and played there for two years before being released after the 2019 season. The kicker rejoined the Cowboys for the 2022 campaign after a one-year sojourn with the New Orleans Saints.

Maher made 29 of 32 field goals while totaling 137 points last season. However, he missed four of five extra-point attempts during the Cowboys' wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January.

Across his three seasons with the Cowboys, Maher made 78 of 98 field goals and totaled 352 points.

