Who is the richest NFL owner in 2022? 

Walmart heir Rob Walton becomes the new owner of Denver Broncos | Source: Broncos
Sujay Chakraborty
Modified Aug 10, 2022 09:02 PM IST

On Tuesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and franchise owners approved the sale of the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are now owned by a consortium led by former Walmart chairman Rob Walton. The price was an incredible $4.65 billion.

The new ownership group comprises Walton's daughter Carrie Walton-Penner and son-in-law Greg Penner. Co-CEO of Ariel Investments Mellody Hobson, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton also pitched in. The deal eclipses the $2.4 billion purchase of MLB's New York Mets by hedgefund manager Steve Cohen in 2020.

A new era begins. Welcome to #BroncosCountry, Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group — let’s go win some championships! https://t.co/rqxcCQoUfM

The Denver Broncos sale also makes Rob Walton the richest owner in the NFL. Heir to the retail chain Walmart, Walton has an estimated net worth of $60 billion. He is ranked as the 19th world's richest person by Forbes.

youtube-cover

Walton toppled Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper as the wealthiest owner in the NFL. Tepper, a billionaire hedge fund manager, acquired the Carolina Panthers for $2.3 billion in 2018. Forbes estimates his net worth to be $16.7 billion and he is ranked 103rd on their list of the world's richest people.

Tepper is also the owner of the MLS expansion side, Charlotte FC. He paid a reported $325 million, an MLS record, in 2018 for the franchise. The 64-year-old also holds a minority stake in fellow NFL team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has a 5% stake that he has held since 2005.

Panthers owner David Tepper is in attendance for today’s training camp practice. #Panthers | #NFL | #NFLTrainingCamp | #KeepPounding https://t.co/lJqMn1ze1n

The owner of the league's most valuable franchise, the Dallas Cowboys - Jerry Jones - falls to the third spot. He has an estimated net worth of $11.7 billion. Ranked as the 185th richest person in the world, Jones has served as the executive of the Cowboys since 1989. He acquired the franchise for $150 million. The team was valued at $5.5 billion in 2021.

youtube-cover

Who are the top-10 richest owners in the NFL?

As you can probably guess, owning an NFL team is a very lucrative investment. The value of franchises continues to rise, as is displayed by the Denver Broncos selling price.

When it comes to the top-10 wealthiest NFL owners, their net worth is ranked as follows:

  1. Rob Walton, Denver Broncos, $60.3 billion net worth
  2. David Tepper, Carolina Panthers, $16.7 billion net worth
  3. Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys, $11.7 billion net worth
  4. Robert Kraft, New England Patriots, $8.3 billion net worth
  5. Stephen Ross, Miami Dolphins, $8.2 billion
  6. Shahid Khan, Jacksonville Jaguars, $7.3 billion
  7. Arthur Blank, Atlanta Falcons, $7 billion
  8. Stephen Bisciotti, Baltimore Ravens, $5.8 billion
  9. Terry Pegula, Buffalo Bills, $5.8 billon
  10. Janice McNair, Houston Texans, $4.2 billion
With Rob Walton officially buying the Broncos, here is the updated list of the richest owners in American major sports:1. Steve Ballmer, Clippers, $92B2. Rob Walton, Broncos, $59.8B3. Dan Gilbert, Cavs, $20.3B4. Steve Cohen, Mets, $17.4B5. David Tepper, Panthers, $16.7B

It is likely that the trend of team value will continue to rise. The next franchise to be sold could well cost more than the Denver Broncos.

