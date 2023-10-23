Who is Dallas Goedert's girlfriend, Aria Meyer? All about Eagles TE's partner

Aria Meyer is a South Dakota State University-trained nurse and the girlfriend of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. Meyer hails from South Dakota and attended Britton-Hecla High School and South Dakota State University.

According to the Watertown Public Opinion, Aria Meyer was a versatile athlete in high school. The South Dakota native played basketball and volleyball and competed in track and field meets. She excelled in most of her disciplines and brought glory to her institution.

That shouldn't really come as a surprise, as Meyer hails from a sports-loving family. Her younger brother was a star point guard in his final year for Britton-Hecla High School, while her dad, Bill Meyer, was head coach.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aria Meyer was so good at sports that she received the prestigious South Dakota Farmers Union Foundation scholarship heading into college. Meyer attended South Dakota State University from 2013 to 2017, where she got a bachelor of science in nursing with a minor in music. Meyer has worked as a nurse since.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

When did Dallas Goedert and Aria Meyer start dating?

Dallas Goedert and Aria Meyer met in primary school. This information comes via an October 2020 Instagram post by Meyer, which she captioned, "I finally forgave him for hitting me in the face with a football in third grade."

After they attended the same primary school, Goedert and Meyer then proceeded to enroll as Britton-Hecla, where they seemingly continued their friendship. However, it's unclear whether they had a relationship as far back as then.

Eventually, Meyer made the couple Instagram official in 2020, and they've been a known item ever since. Aria Meyer is a regular attendant at Philadelphia Eagles games, where she watches her boyfriend catch passes on the Gridiron. The couple can be seen loved up on Meyer's Instagram page.

How is Dallas Goedert performing in 2023?

Dallas Goedert has had a decent 2023 NFL season so far. The South Dakota State University alum has played in all seven of the Eagles' regular season games, and he has racked up 324 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Goedert has also proved to be a reliable blocker, never shying away from responsibility on the other side of the ball.

As for the Philadelphia Eagles, the franchise is currently 6-1 to start the season, with their sole loss coming up against the New York Jets in Week 6. The tush push savants are well on their way to yet another deep playoff run in 2023.