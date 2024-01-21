Who is Dan Campbell’s wife Holly? All about Lions HC’s spouse and kids

Dan Campbell became the head coach of the Detroit Lions in 2021. Before he began coaching in the NFL, he had a decade-long career in the league as a tight end. During his time as an NFL player, he had played for the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and Detroit Lions

Campbell and his wife Holly Campbell got married in 2005 and have been together ever since. According to sources, the couple met while they were in college at Texas A&M. However, it is unclear whether they started dating at that time or not.

Not much about Holly is made public, but she has often been seen supporting her husband on gameday. Dan Campbell has often labeled his wife as his biggest supporter. In his introductory press conference as the Lions head coach, Campbell thanked his wife and said:

"I have to thank a lot of people, OK? First and foremost, my wife, Holly. We’ve been married for over 20 years. She’s been my rock, man. She’s moved with me, she tells me exactly how it is in a good way..."

"Well not always in a good way, but my point is, she’s going to let me know exactly what she thinks, and that’s a good thing. My kids, my son, Cody, my daughter, Piper, they’ve moved and acclimated and they’ve been my biggest supporters. I have to thank them first."

Details on Dan Campbell's family

Dan Campbell and his wife have two children together, a daughter named Piper and a son named Cody. Cody Campbell is a junior at Trinity University who also plays football. He attended Metairie Park Country Day School. Cody currently plays as a tight end for the Trinity Tigers. He made his collegiate debut in 2019 against Sewanee.

According to the university, he is currently pursuing a degree in Business Analytics & Technology, Sports Management, or NFL General Manager. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him, as he may become a part of the league in some capacity.

Dan Campbell's coaching career

Dan Campbell began his football career at Texas A&M and eventually played in the NFL for a decade. After retiring as a player, Campbell went into coaching, first as an assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the New Orleans Saints, then as an assistant coach for the Miami Dolphins.

He has been the Lions' head coach for three years and has transformed the team completely. The franchise won the division title this year and is a Super Bowl contender. In three years with the team, Campbell has a record of 24-26-1 but is coming off an impressive 12-5 season. The Lions have already won their first playoff game of this season and could potentially make the NFC Championship Game by defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.