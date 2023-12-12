Who is Dan Marino's wife, Claire? All about Dolphins legend's partner

Dan Marino is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks to have played in the NFL. He spent his 17-year pro career as the signal caller for the Miami Dolphins.

Marino hung up his cleats after the 1999 season. However, he has been serving as the Dolphins' special advisor since 2014.

Despite being retired for more than two decades, Marino remains a fan-favorite in Miami. Some have also been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his wife, Claire.

Claire was born in 1962 in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania. She grew up close to Dan and reports suggest that the couple were childhood sweethearts.

Claire and Dan married on Jan. 30, 1985. The couple has raised six children together. They are natural parents to Daniel, Michael, Joseph and Alexandra, while two of their children Lia and Niki Lin are adopted.

In 1992, Claire and Dan established The Dan Marino Foundation to help children with autism and other developmental disabilities. They began the organization after their second-born Michael, was diagnosed with autism.

Following Dan's football career, he worked as an analyst with CBS. At the time, he had an extra-marital affair with the company's production assistant Donna Savattere.

Savattere and Dan had a secret love child in 2005, whom they named Chloe. In 2013, the news of their child become public, but Clarie chose not to end her marriage with Dan.

As per reports, Savattere moved from New York to Texas and has started her own family.

Meanwhile, Claire and Dan currently reside in Weston, Florida. They also purchased a property in Fort Lauderdale Beach in 2015.

A look at Dan Marino's NFL stats and career honors

The Miami Dolphins selected Dan Marino in the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft. He played his entire 17-year career with the AFC East franchise.

The quarterback threw for 61,361 yards on 4,967 attempts and recorded 420 touchdowns across 242 games for the Dolphins. He also rushed for 87 yards and posted nine touchdowns.

Marino earned nine Pro Bowl honors during his career. He also won the NFL MVP award in 1984.

Marino finished as the NFL's passing yards leader on five occasions and the passing touchdowns leader thrice. Following his retirement, the Dolphins retired his No. 13 jersey in September 2000.

In 2014, Marino took up the position of the Dolphins' special advisor and he continues to be associated with the franchise in his role.