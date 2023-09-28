Who is Dani Beckstrom? ABC reporter goes viral over Taylor Swift comments ahead of Chiefs vs. Jets

ABC reporter Dani Beckstrom has become the talk of the town on social media. The journalist made headlines on Thursday following her cheeky comments on music sensation Taylor Swift ahead of Sunday's NFL Week 4 clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.

After it was reported that Swift would be in attendance for the Chiefs vs. Jets game at MetLife Stadium this weekend, Beckstrom aimed a sly dig at the New York outfit and said:

"Taylor Swift proving she's just like us... just a woman having to suffer through a Jets game for a man."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Jets (2-1) have had a poor start to the 2023 season. They lost starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 and promoted Zach Wilson as their new QB1. However, the former BYU signal-caller hasn't found it easy to navigate the ship in recent weeks.

Some pointed out that Beckstrom might have been referring to Wilson as the man she was suffering for through a Jets game since they both graduated from BYU. Others claimed that she was pointing out that Swift might be attending the game to watch Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in action..

All you need to know about Dani Beckstrom

ABC Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom

Dani Beckstrom was born on June 4, 1991, to parents Julie and Brad, in Boise, Idaho. She attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah and graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. She was also a member of the BYU Cheer squad during her time in college.

Beckstrom then majored in Journalism and got a certification in meteorology from Mississippi State University. After graduation, she began working as a reporter and anchor at KPVI News 6.

Over the past year, Beckstrom has been working as a meteorologist for ABC's Eyewitness News. She also previously worked as the chief meteorologist for KTNV Channel 13 from June 2019 to July 2022.

Beckstrom previously worked for WFTX Fox 4 in Fort Myers, Florida.

Dani Beckstrom's net worth: How much is the ABC reporter worth in 2023?

As per reports, Beckstrom is worth an estimated $1 million as of 2023. She has made a small fortune through her career as a news anchor. Reports claim that Beckstrom earns an annual salary of around $200,000.