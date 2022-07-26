Who is Danny Amendola's girlfriend? NFL star's relationship timeline with singer-model Jean Watts

Danny Amendola is retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons. A two-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots, the wide receiver also had stints with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins, and the Detroit Lions. Last season, he played for the Houston Texans, where he ended up featuring in eight games from the bench.

Making his retirement official, via an announcement on Twitter, Amendola posted a highlight reel of his career. The caption read:

"Wouldn’t have it any other way."

His longtime agent Erik Burkhardt tweeted:

"Beyond proud of my brother Danny Amendola on an incredible football career. He battled thru (through) the lowest NFL lows (cut several times early in his career) & reached the highest of highs. His respect in the League is unprecedented. Career pt. 2 will be even better..."

The 36-year-old is known as Tom Brady's trusted slot receiver during his four-year stint in Boston. The duo played in three Super Bowls, winning twice.

For fans keeping up with off-field gossip, Amendola often makes headlines for his love life. The wide receiver has been in an on-and-off relationship with singer and social media influencer Jean Watts since 2020.

Meet Danny Amendola's girlfriend Jean Watts

As mentioned, Jean Watts, 29, is a singer and a social media influencer. She has over 750,000 followers on Instagram and is well known for being a makeup expert.

Reports of Amendola dating Watts first broke in May 2020. It was rumored that Watts was staying with him during the COVID lockdown. Since then, the couple have often been a talking point in the media, mainly due to incidents on social media.

Occurrences like removing pictures from their feeds and unfollowing each other on various social media platforms were a pretty common theme. There was speculation that the couple called it quits in November 2020. However, this was followed by Watts posting a story on Instagram confirming her relationship with Amendola.

The 29-year-old followed it up with an Instagram post in February 2021:

In 2021, the couple have frequently been spotted together by fans, with Amendola featuring in several of Watts' posts on social media. In June 2021, Watts posted a picture of the couple partying with NFL stars like Julian Edelman and Chas Gessner.

Earlier this year, Watts posted a message to her partner, celebrating their two-year anniversary. She wrote:

"2 years ago, today, I meet my best friend and we’ve have been inseparable since. Happy Anniversary."

The good news is that Danny Amendola's relationship with Watts seems to be going strong. Long may it continue.

