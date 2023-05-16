Who is Davante Adams' wife, Devanne Villarreal? Raiders WR's personal life explored

Davante Adams is widely regarded as one of the best wideouts in the NFL. The 30-year-old spent eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers before being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

Given that Adams is one of the most accomplished receivers in the league, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his wife, Devanne Villarreal.

Devanne was born on Jan. 15, 1993, in Salinas, California. She is of Mexican descent. Her parents, Barbara Davis and Gustavo Villarreal, divorced when she was young.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Devanne and her five siblings Logan Vonne, Alessa Esparza, Nate, Celeste, and Christopher were then raised by her stepmother Adelaida Villarreal.

Interestingly, Devanne met Davante in 2012 when the two attended Fresno State University together. They hit it off and soon began dating.

Devanne has supported Adams throughout his football career and she was delighted when the receiver was picked by the Packers in the 2014 NFL draft.

Adams and Devanne married on June 2, 2018, at Pebble Beach in Monterey County, California.

The couple welcomed their first daughter Daija Leigh in 2019. Their second girl Dezi Lynn was born in April 2022.

Devanne works as an aesthetician and skincare specialist. She is also a social influencer and has amassed over 23,000 followers on Instagram.

She often uploads pictures of Adams and her children on social media and it appears that the family of four enjoy each other's company.

What is Davante Adams' net worth in 2023?

Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams

According to reports, Davante Adams is worth an estimated $30 million as of 2023. He has made a small fortune throughout his career in the NFL.

Adams was picked by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent eight years with the team before joining the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

As per reports, Adams signed a five-year, $140 million contract with the Raiders, which included a $19,250,000 signing bonus.

Poll : 0 votes