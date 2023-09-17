Who is David Bakhtiari’s wife Frankie? A look into Packers star’s personal life

The Green Bay Packers will be without their starting left tackle, David Bakhtiari, in their game against the Atlanta Falcons. Bakhtiari, who had previously played without restriction on grass fields, is now considered inactive, possibly due to the artificial turf at Mercedes Benz Stadium. This has raised concerns about player safety and there were calls for the NFL to switch to all grass fields. In Bakhtiari's absence, second-year offensive tackle Rasheed Walker is expected to step in and make his first career NFL start.

Therefore, the veteran player is currently not participating, but might be spending time with his family. The 31-year-old is married to Frankie Shebby, a former American volleyball player and Instagram star.

Who is David Bakhtiari's wife?

Frankie Shebby, the wife of NFL player David Bakhtiari, is a former American volleyball player who gained recognition in high school and played for the United States in various tournaments. She had a successful college volleyball career but had to retire due to injuries.

Following her retirement, she focused on culinary and digital platforms, launching her own food blog and becoming a social media influencer. Shebby is actively involved in running her businesses and enjoys a happy relationship with Bakhtiari. While her net worth is $200,000, her husband has a net worth of $20 million. Overall, Shebby has transitioned from being an athlete to a successful social media personality.

Know more about David Bakhtiari and Frankie Shebby's relationship over the years

David Bakhtiari met his wife, Frankie Shebby, while they were both attending the University of Colorado. The couple began dating in October 2017, and then, in 2020, Bakhtiari proposed to Shebby. The proposal took place during a boat trip and was captured on video, which was later shared on social media.

The two tied the knot in 2022. Their wedding ceremony was held in California, and it was an outdoor celebration. Friends, family and notable figures like Aaron Rodgers, who officiated the ceremony, attended the wedding. In the same year, David and Frankie announced they were expecting their first child, a daughter, together.