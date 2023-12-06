Who is David Carr's wife, Melody Carr? All about former Texans QB's personal life

Wife of Fresno State University legend David Carr, Melody Carr, advocates for those living with type 1 diabetes and is a mother, wife, and friend.

Melody Carr was born on March 11, 1980, in Bakersfield, California, and grew up there. Melody attended Stockdale High School after growing up in the neighborhood where she was born. She attended Fresno State University after graduating from high school, where she met her future husband, David Carr.

How did Derek and Melody Carr meet?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to reports, the future couple first met at a church high school winter camp and started dating at Fresno State University a while later. The couple hit things off almost instantly and married in 1999 while still in college. Then, six months later, Melody got pregnant with their first child.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Following the discovery, Melody Carr dropped out of college to get a job, while David Carr focused on being Fresno's star quarterback. Eventually, David Carr was drafted into the NFL in 2002, and the couple's fortunes radically changed.

Austin Carr, Tyler Carr, Cooper Carr, Grace Carr, and Piper Carr are the couple's five children. Three of their children have Type 1 diabetes, a condition that David Carr also has.

Hence, David and Melody Carr have become advocates for those with type 1 diabetes. Melody Carr even manages a social media account, "Raising four Diabetics," which chronicles the family's life and how they embrace their reality. So far, the family is doing an excellent job at it.

David Carr's NFL career

David Carr played in the NFL for 11 years after being selected first overall by the Houston Texans in the 2002 NFL Draft. Carr was a starter for the first five years of his professional career but has yet to lead his franchise to a winning record in the regular season. He was released by the Texans after the 2006 NFL season.

After his release, Carr played as a backup QB for the Carolina Panthers, the New York Giants, and the San Francisco 49ers. Despite not playing a game that season, he won his only Super Bowl ring with the Giants in 2011 and retired the following year.

David Carr is regarded as one of the most disappointing number-one picks in NFL history due to the hype surrounding him coming out of college and his not-so-impressive career at the professional level. These days, he works for NFL Network as an analyst.

David Carr's net worth in 2023

According to Celebrity Net Worth, David Carr is worth an estimated $19 Million. As expected, most of Carr's net worth comes from his pro football career and endorsement deals.

According to Spotrac, David Carr earned $42.6 million during his 11-year NFL career, mostly spent as a journeyman quarterback. Carr has since worked as a high school offensive coordinator and, most recently, as a sports analyst on NFL Network.