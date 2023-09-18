Who are David Njoku’s parents Innocent and Stella? All about Browns TE’s family

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is embarking on his seventh NFL season, all with the Browns, becoming a key target for the offense.

Born on July 10, 1996, to Nigerian parents Innocent and Stella, the Njoku family migrated to the United States, where Njoku attended Cedar Grove High School in New Jersey.

David is one of nine children (four boys, five girls) where Innocent is the oldest brother at 30 years of age and is also a neurosurgeon. Another brother, Evidence, was a receiver for the Hurricanes and three brothers (Charles) all play football.

Speaking of the daughters, Chelsea is a nurse in New Jersey and Faith is currently in medical school per zgr.net. The others in Glady (mechanical engineering) and Happiness remain sheltered from the spotlight.

David's father owned Trans Atlantic Airlines in his home country before they moved to the United States, while his mother owned a clothing store, but now accompanies her husband on his many travels.

After receiving multiple college offers, David Njoku decided that Miami was going to be the place where he would play his college football. It turns out it was a good decision as Njoku was taken with the 29th pick by the Browns in 2017.

David Njoku hoping to be crucial part of Browns' offense

Njoku hopes to be a crucial part of the Cleveland offense.

The tight end has been a staple of the Browns' offense since 2017, and while he has shown flashes of his talent, there hasn't been a time where he has put together consistent seasons.

His best efforts were in 2018 (639 yards and four touchdowns) and 2022 (628 yards and four TDs), but aside from those two seasons, David Njoku hasn't gone past a solid 475 yards in a season.

This season, no doubt he wants to become one of Deshaun Watson's favorite targets in 2023. The hulking tight end only caught two passes for 24 yards in the Week 1 belting of the Cincinnati Bengals, but that could have been due to the weather conditions.

Additionally, David Njoku hasn't played a full season in his NFL career yet, which is surprising given he is in year seven. His best seasons have been 14 games in 2018 and 2022, which coincidently, have been his best seasons.

So that seems to be the blueprint. Get Njoku healthy enough to be able to play at least 14 games this season and production will follow. With the Browns having Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and Marquise Goodwin as the main weapons on offense, if Njoku can get himself consistent game time, then we could add another good weapon for Watson.

Of course, it is easier said than done, but Njoku has shown that when on the field, he makes plays, he just has to be on the field for long enough.