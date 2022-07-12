Who is Dax Milne? Zach Wilson's former best friend currently dating Jets QB's ex

Dax Milne was a fairly unfamiliar name for NFL fans until last weekend. The former BYU wide receiver, though, is now the talk of the town thanks to certain developments off the field.

We of course are talking about the Zach Wilson drama. The NFL world was taken by storm when the Jets QB's ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, accused Wilson of sleeping with his mother's best friend.

bo (tonesetter) 🧳 @tezah__ it brings me no joy to report that……..



Zach Wilson has that dawg in him. it brings me no joy to report that……..Zach Wilson has that dawg in him. https://t.co/0bjqxj7cnz

This response from Gile was prompted after NFL fans called her out for seeing Wilson's former BYU teammate and roommate, you guessed it, Dax Milne. While Gile's comments are yet to be verified, her new partner seems to have caught some heat as well.

Born in South Jordan, Utah, Milne was a wide receiver at BYU and played alongside Wilson from 2018 to 2020. The pair were key to each others' success in the college circuit.

The 23-year-old attended Bingham High School where he was a two-sport athlete playing both basketball and football. Early on, his athletic prowess was on display for all to see.

Back in high school, the player was part of three state championship teams in football and two in basketball. The wide receiver ultimately decided to pursue football and joined BYU as a preferred walk-on over scholarship offers from Southern Utah and Weber State.

Three years into his freshman year, he was awarded a scholarship. That very year he played in 10 games. As a sophomore, the wide receiver saw his contribution to the team's offense increase.

But it was in his junior year that he truly delivered on the early promise. With 70 catches for 1,188 yards and eight touchdowns, the wideout was a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy.

Does Dax Milne play in the NFL?

Following a career year in 2020, Milne decided to make himself available for the NFL Draft. While Wilson was drafted second overall by the New York Jets, the wide reiceiver's name was called on much later.

The former BYU star was only picked by the Washington Commanders in the seventh round of the draft with the 258th overall pick. Signing a four-year rookie deal, the wideout played a small role in the Commanders' 2021 NFL season.

Daily Universe Sports @DailyUnivSports Dax Milne putting in the offseason work with his Commanders teammates, including Terry McLaurin, Carson Wentz and Antonio Gibson. Dax Milne putting in the offseason work with his Commanders teammates, including Terry McLaurin, Carson Wentz and Antonio Gibson. https://t.co/zzMxUhMNPq

The Commanders' rookie wideout was sparingly used by Ron Rivera's offense and could only rack up 83 yards on 14 targets. But with everything going on, the wideout will surely carry a chip on his shoulder to prove his worth in the 2022 NFL season.

