Who is Derrick Avery? Booker T. Washington High School football coach brings back-to-back Don Shula High School COY awards to Atlanta Falcons

Booker T. Washington High School football coach Derrick Avery won the 2020 NFL Don Shula High School Coach of the Year award. Avery has checked all the boxes regarding character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player protection, and on-field success.

Avery led the Bulldogs to a high school playoff return after finishing the season with a 7-3 record. He received a great honor when the Atlanta Falcons partnered with the local head coach.

Why did the Atlanta Falcons partner with Derrick Avery?

The Atlanta Falcons partner with high school football coach to help change

The Atlanta Falcons have partnered with Derrick Avery on the player-led social justice committee. Avery and the Falcons partnered on the Rise Up & Vote campaign. The campaign was created to focus on voter education and participation.

No one more deserving. 👏👏



Congratulations Coach Derrick Avery! https://t.co/pw2Zom73lN — Falcons In The Community (@FalconsCR) August 18, 2021

The high school football coach made sure that all his players participated in the voter education campaign. What separates Derrick Avery from the rest is that he worked side-by-side with his players during the social justice and voter education calls. When asked about receiving the prestigious award, Derrick Avery had this to say to reporters.

"I love football, I love sports, it comes naturally when you love what you're doing. You never think about the accolades or gifts. It's an honor to be chosen. From out of 400 coaches in Georgia to 32 outstanding coaches from the clubs, it really is an honor."

Atlanta Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay also commented on Derrick Avery winning the 2020 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year award.

Meet the @AtlantaFalcons nominee for the 2020 Don Shula Coach of the Year Award Coach Derrick Avery (@DerrickAvery14) from Booker T. Washington High School (@APSWashington)! #NFL #ShulaAward pic.twitter.com/WJPBVnja7T — NFL Foundation (@NFLFoundation) July 22, 2021

"This pas year, he was instrumental in having his team participate in the Falcons' player-led Social Justice Committee's Rise Up and Vote Campaign and become involved in their community on Atlanta's westside. In addition to leading a successful group of young men on the field, Coach Avery serves as a role model for his players and fellow coaches off the field as well and truly embodies the spirit of this award."

The Atlanta Falcons are the first organization to have back-to-back winners of the Don Shula High School Coach of the Year award. Avery joins Dalton high school's Matt Land, who also partners with the Falcons. Land won the Don Shula award in 2019.

Derrick Avery has shown his players that there's more to life than football and what happens off the field is just as important as what happens on the field. Hats off to Avery on the tremendous job he's done.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar