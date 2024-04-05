Who is Derrick Brown's wife, Tayla Main? All about Panthers DT's married life

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown was one of the few bright spots on the Carolina Panthers roster last season despite the team finishing with the worst record in the league (2-15).

Brown played collegiate football at Auburn before being selected by the Panthers as the seventh overall choice in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. The fact that he has only dated one woman both before and during his tenure in the league is among the most interesting things about him. Brown and Tayla Main began dating in 2014 and welcomed Kai, their first son, into the world in December 2018.

Tayla Main was born in Johannesburg, South Africa. She has two siblings: a brother named Nathan and a sister named Nikkita.

Main attended the University of North Georgia for her collegiate education from 2015 to 2018. However, it's not known which course she studied or which profession she has taken up since then.

Online reports indicate that when Main and Brown first met in high school, the NFL player was a junior and his wife was a senior. Brown was a player on the school team at the time, and Main was already a student athletic trainer for the football team. They became inseparable at football practices and games, as well as at school.

After spending time together outside of school, the couple went on their first date—which took place at a spooky corn maze. Shortly afterward, on Oct. 23, 2014, in the student parking lot, Derrick Brown asked Main to be his girlfriend, and it marked the start of their romantic journey.

During their time together, Brown and Main welcomed two children: a daughter named Kenzley Brown on Sept. 30, 2020, and a boy named Kai Brown on Dec. 20, 2018.

The couple tied the knot at Chateau Elan, a vineyard and resort in North Georgia in May 2022. Tayla Main has shown herself to be a devoted wife since their nuptials, motivating Derrick Brown to make important choices. She frequently attends games to encourage and uplift him.

Derrick Brown signs a new contract with the Carolina Panthers

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and the Carolina Panthers reached a four-year contract extension on Friday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the new contract is worth $96 million, of which $63.2 million is guaranteed.

Since being chosen in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, Brown has been a dependable focal point of the team's defense, participating in 66 games in his first four years of professional football.

The 25-year-old defensive tackle had a stellar 2023 year with 15 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and 103 total stops. Brown received his first Pro Bowl selection because of his performances.

With his new contract, Derrick Brown will have an average salary of $24 million a year, which places him as the fourth highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL. Only Justin Madubuike of the Baltimore Ravens, Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs and Christian Wilkins of the Las Vegas Raiders make more money annually in this role.