Who is directing the Tom Brady-Patriots series? Everything we know so far about 'The Patriot Way' crew

Tom Brady, a former quarterback for the New England Patriots who announced his retirement from the game in February, will once more be portrayed for his contributions to the NFL. The limited series about the accomplishments of Brady's New England has now been written by two Oscar-nominated screenplay professionals.

Per Deadline, "The Patriot Way," a scripted exclusive series being created about Tom Brady and his prominent New England Patriots teams, is being worked on by Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson.

The series follows Tom Brady's incredible journey from a 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft to his six Super Bowl victories with the Patriots.

It also explores Brady's relationships with Julian Edelman, Wes Welker and Danny Amendola, as well as the "Deflategate" scandal, Aaron Hernandez's legal issues, the "Spygate" scandal and his relationship with the Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

The director of "The Patriot Way" is still unknown. However, the writers are rumored to be thinking about working with old friends like "I, Tonya" director Craig Gillespie or "Hancock" director Peter Berg.

The series will be based on Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge's 2018 book "12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady's Fight for Redemption." The Gotham Group will produce the show through Ellen Goldsmith-Vein.

Regarding "The Patriot Way," Tamasy and Johnson reiterated how the New England Patriots conquered professional sports for two decades.

"To shed new light on the thrilling, historic triumphs, the dark side of success, and to foster a culture of winning at any costs, our series will transport audiences to Gillette Stadium," they concluded.

Will Tom Brady feature in "The Patriot Way"?

Tom Brady won't be taking part in the production of "The Patriot Way" series, which Ellen Goldsmith-Vein will handle for the Gotham Group. The New England Patriots' participation in the limited series is still up in the air.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, is a prominent individual, so the production team says they will not request any image rights to depict him.

"This allows us the freedom to tell the story without a filter," they said.

The 2010 movie "The Fighter" written by Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson, which also featured Christian Bale and Melissa Leo, did well during the awards period. Bale and Leo won Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress for their roles in the movie, which received nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.