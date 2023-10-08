Who are the Dolphins-Giants announcers on FOX? All about NFL Week 5 game's coverage team

The Miami Dolphins and New York Giants are facing off in Week 5 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The teams come into the game with opposite records, with the Dolphins at 3-1 and arguably the fastest team in NFL history. In contrast, the Giants have a 1-3 record and look in trouble already in what has been a bad start to the campaign.

The announcers for the Dolphins-Giants game are Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), and Shannon Spake (sidelines). The trio will be reporting live from Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: FuboTV

TV: FOX

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

How to stream Dolphins vs. Giants

You can live stream the Week 5 matchup on FuboTV. The super reliable streaming platform has become a favorite for NFL enthusiasts. FuboTV carries CBS, NBC, ABC, NFL Network, and the ESPN batch of networks, meaning you'll be able to catch NFL action throughout the 2023 NFL season. Fubo also offers a free trial.

Also, the FOX streaming platform will broadcast the Dolphins-Giants matchup today. Viewers in Miami can catch it on WSVN, while viewers in the New York market can catch it on WNYW.

Viewers resident in Canada and Europe can savor the live action on DAZN, which carries NFL Game Pass.

Dolphins vs. Giants: Tale of the tape

Miami started the 2023 NFL season at a frightening pace. The Mike McDaniel-coached franchise blew past every opponent they faced in the first three weeks, and it wasn't even close. However, a humbling loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 reminded the Dolphins faithful that there's still work to do.

Miami's offense is arguably the fastest in NFL history, and every skill player on the team can hold their own in a 100m professional meet. Not just that, Tua Tagovailoa looks like a man reborn, and he was the runaway favorite to win the MVP Award prior to Week 4's defeat.

Unfortunately, Miami's defense needs some work if they genuinely want to make some noise come January. Their renaissance continues tonight against the New York Giants, as they aim to banish memories of their Week 4 blowout loss to the Giants.

On the other hand, the Giants are looking like opposites of the team that made the postseason in 2022. Daniel Jones is already facing questions, Saquon Barkley is battling injury, and the defense is flimsy at best. Brian Daboll cuts a frustrated figure on the sidelines and the reigning coach of the year has a job on his hands to save their season.

All the odds favor Miami in tonight's game, and it will take a herculean effort from the Giants to come out with a positive result. It should be a good game in Week 5 at Hard Rock Stadium.