Who are the Dolphins-Jets announcers on CBS? All about NFL Week 15 game's coverage

The Miami Dolphins will square off against the New York Jets in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. The crunch clash will commence at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 17, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the booth for the Dolphins-Jets game on CBS, while Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter. Nantz will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Romo will provide color commentary for the Week 15 game.

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets injury report for NFL Week 15

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will start in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins have ruled out DeShon Elliott (concussion) and Robert Hunt (hamstring) for Week 15. The hosts have also listed Raheem Mostert (knee), Tyreek Hill (ankle), Liam Eichenberg (calf), Terron Armstead (knee), Xavien Howard (hip), Jevon Holland (knee), Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique), Austin Jackson (oblique) and Devon Achane (toe) as questionable.

Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will lead the offense for the Dolphins on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets will be without Aaron Rodgers, Jason Brownlee and Zaire Barnes for Week 15. The visitors have also listed Max Mitchell (neck), John Franklin-Myers (ankle), Joe Tippmann (shoulder), Will McDonald IV (knee) and Nick Bawden (knee) as questionable.

Carter Warren (shoulder) is also doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Zack Wilson is expected to start as the Jets quarterback in Week 15.

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets: TV schedule and live stream details

The Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Week 15 NFL game will air on CBS. The contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Stadium : Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida Date : Sunday, Dec. 17

: Sunday, Dec. 17 Start Time : 1:00 p.m. ET

: 1:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Streaming: Fubo TV