Who are the Dolphins-Titans announcers on ESPN? All about NFL Week 14 MNF game's coverage

The Miami Dolphins will lock horns with the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game will commence at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky will be in the booth for the Dolphins-Titans game on ESPN. Laura Rutledge will be the sideline reporter for the crunch contest.

Fowler will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Riddick and Orlovsky will provide color commentary for the game on Monday Night Football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans injury report for NFL Week 14

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will start in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins (9-3) will be without Robert Hunt for their Week 14 game. The offensive guard has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

The hosts have also listed Jevon Holland (knees) and Terron Armstead (ankle/knee) as questionable for the MNF game.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans (4-8) also have a few injury concerns heading into Week 14. The visitors have ruled out Kristian Fulton (hamstring), Jeffery Simmons (knee) and Josh Whyle (knee) for their upcoming game against the Dolphins.

Defensive lineman Teair Tart (personal) is also questionable for the matchup.

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans: TV schedule and live stream details

The Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans Week 14 NFL game will air on ESPN. Fans in Miami can watch the matchup on WSFL-TV. Meanwhile, locals in Nashville can catch the game on WTVF.

The Dolphins-Titans contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans

: Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans Stadium : Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Date : Monday, Dec. 11

: Monday, Dec. 11 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : ESPN, WSFL-TV (for locals in Miami), WTVF (for fans in Nashville)

: ESPN, WSFL-TV (for locals in Miami), WTVF (for fans in Nashville) Streaming: Fubo TV