Who is Dominic Raiola's wife, Yvonne? Know more about former Lions center's personal life

Dominic Raiola played in the NFL for 14 years from 2001 to 2014. The center spent his entire professional football career with the Detroit Lions.

Following his retirement, Raiola joined the Lions as their strength and conditioning assistant coach in June 2016. However, some fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his wife, Yvonne.

Yvonne was born on November 16, 1979, in Kailua, Oahu, to parents Helen and Paul Garrigan. She is the eldest of four children in the family.

Yvonne attended Kamehameha Schools and graduated in 1997. She was a member of the All-State Track Relay Team and also played polo.

After completing high school, Yvonne attended the University of Hawaii at Manoa. She excelled in water polo and reportedly scored eight goals in just seven games as a freshman.

However, Yvonne decided not to pursue a career in athletics. There are also no reports on her current profession.

Yvonne and Dominic rarely speak about their relationship in public. However, reports claim that they have been married since Feb. 2004.

The couple has three children together, Taylor, Dylan and Dayton.

Their eldest, Taylor, was born on Oct. 1, 2001. She currently plays college volleyball for the Texas Christian University and will graduate from the school in 2024.

Dylan (born on May 9, 2005) recently completed high school at Buford and appears to be the torch-carrier of the Raiola family in the NFL. The quarterback is a top football prospect and has committed to Georgia and will join the Bulldogs in 2024.

The youngest son, Dayton, also plays football. He is a quarterback at Pinnacle High School and is set to graduate in 2026.

Dominic Raiola is also the father to another son, born in Feb. 2007, from a relationship he had with Andrea Yee out of wedlock.

However, Yvonne was reportedly able to put the issue behind her so that she and Dominic could focus on their family.

A look at Dominic Raiola's NFL stats and career honors

Former Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiola

The Detroit Lions selected Dominic Raiola in the second round of the 2001 NFL draft. The center made it to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in his first year in the league.

Raiola went on to play 219 games for the Lions. He made 203 starts and made five fumble recoveries across 14 years with the team.

Detroit made two playoff appearances with Raiola. However, on both occasions, the Lions failed to get past the wild-card round.