Who are Dorian Thompson-Robinson's parents Melva and Michael? Browns QB’s personal life explored

Dorian Thompson-Robinson stole the spotlight at the annual Hall of Fame game on Thursday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback helped his side record a 21-16 win over the New York Jets.

Thompson-Robinson threw for 82 yards on eight of his 11 passes with one touchdown. He also showcased some nifty footwork along with his accurate arm.

Following Thompson-Robinson's impressive outing against the Jets, fans have been curious to learn more about his parents, Melva and Michael.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Melva is a doctor and a public health professor at UNLV. She initially influenced her son Dorian to pursue medicine at the University of South Carolina but is now fully supporting his football career.

Meanwhile, Michael's profession is unknown. However, he has also shown tremendous support towards his son for the past few years. Once, Michael took to Twitter to express his frustration with UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly.

Michael Robinson @DoriansDAD @BruinReport He is speaking on and about the factual... It is all about the coaching, lousy coaching and play calling... Coaching that is so bad that it demands closed practices... Million dollar coach who bares no responsibility... Just random observations from a frustrated dad!

Apart from Dorian, Michael and Melva are also parents to Chris, a pro-MMA fighter, and Lauryn, a photographer.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson's stats in the 2022 College Football season

Former UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a stellar 2022 season with the UCLA Bruins. He racked up 3,154 yards and 27 touchdowns on 266 passes. The quarterback also added 646 rushing yards on 117 carries with 12 touchdowns on the ground as UCLA finished sixth in their Pac-12 standings.

Across five seasons with the Bruins, Thompson-Robinson recorded a staggering 10,695 yards and 88 touchdowns on 860 passes. He also managed 1,827 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground, earning two Second-Team All-Pac-12 honors in 2020 and 2021.

Following an exceptional collegiate career with UCLA, Thompson-Robinson was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. While there are rumors of the rookie quarterback potentially replacing Deshaun Watson as the premier signal caller at the franchise, the 23-year-old still has a long way to go to prove his worth.

It will now be interesting to see how Thompson-Robinson fares in NFL for the upcoming season.