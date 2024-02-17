Who is Drew Bledsoe’s wife Maura? All about ex-Patriots QB’s family

Retired quarterback Drew Bledsoe spent 14 years in the NFL, mostly with the New England Patriots. The team made four postseason appearances, won their division twice, advanced to the Super Bowl once, and qualified for the postseason for the first time in seven years with Bledsoe starting.

Bledsoe married Maura Bledsoe in 1996 and the two have been together ever since. They have four children, a daughter named Healy and three sons, John, Stuart McQueen, and Henry.

Maura Bledsoe was born in Bend, Oregon, in January 1973 as the only child of her parents. She attended Beaverton High School before meeting her husband at Washington State in the early 1990s.

In 2007, Maura and Drew Bledsoe founded the Doubleback Winery, a family vineyard in Walla Walla, Washington, with the help of their close friend Chris Figgins. The pair, who jointly own the family winery, regularly traveled back and forth from Oregon to Walla Walla until they made the move permanently in 2021 following the graduation of their youngest child from high school.

The winery owned by the Bledsoes has become well-known among the populace. This became even more evident when Wine Spectator, a lifestyle magazine, ranked it 53rd out of "Top 100 Wines" a few years ago.

What is Drew Bledsoe doing now?

Drew Bledsoe established the Bledsoe Family Winery in the Walla Walla Valley following his retirement from pro football. That establishment is the first of his family's vineyards that together form Bledsoe Wine Estates.

Bledsoe started organizing his transition into winemaking about the time his time with the Patriots came to an end, six years before his retirement.

Drew Bledsoe has also coached his sons, John and Stuart, as the offensive coordinator at Bend, Oregon's Summit High School, since leaving the NFL. Along with this, he founded Bledsoe Capital Group, an investment firm specializing in environmentally friendly technology, especially those that purify industrial wastewater.

Bledsoe is now in his 17th year of winemaking after spending 14 years as an NFL player. He attributes his success in the wine market, which is dominated by well-known names, to the mindset he had built since his playing days.