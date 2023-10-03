Who is Drew Lock's wife Natalie? All about Seahawks QB's partner

Drew Lock made his first appearance for the Seattle Seahawks this season in Week 4 against the New York Giants. The quarterback got the job done, replacing the injured Geno Smith and helped his side to a 24-3 win.

Lock completed two of his six passes for 61 yards and also carried once for 11 yards against the Giants.

Following Lock's impactful outing in Week 4, fans have been curious to learn more about the player's personal life, especially his wife, Natalie Lock.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Natalie was born on January 1, 1997, in Jupiter, Florida. She is of Cuban heritage.

Natalie took part in several sports during her high school days and enjoyed playing soccer. She later attended the University of Colorado Boulder and graduated with a degree in advertising and strategic communications in 2019.

As per reports, Natalie currently works as a model and influencer. She has collaborated with top brands including Revolve, Bumble and Google Pixel.

As per her Instagram bio, Natalie enjoys ground coffee. She also travels a lot and posts pictures of herself on social media during her trips.

According to reports, Natalie and Drew met on the dating app Bumble. They went public with their relationship in October 2019.

Natalie and Drew married in an intimate ceremony on April 2, 2023. On Aug. 3 this year, the couple took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting their first child.

Drew Lock net worth: How much is the Seattle Seahawks QB worth in 2023?

Seattle Seahawks QB Drew Lock

According to reports, Drew Lock is worth an estimated $5 million as of 2023. He has made most of his wealth through his career in the NFL.

The Denver Broncos selected Lock in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played three seasons with the team before joining the Seattle Seahawks.

As per Spotrac, Lock signed a one-year deal worth $4 million with the Seahawks in the offseason.