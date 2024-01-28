Who is Ed Reed's son Edward Reed? All about Ravens icon's kid

Ed Reed had a legendary career as a collegiate and professional football player. In 2019, he was admitted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Reed, a safety in the NFL, finished his career with 13 touchdowns and 64 interceptions. He was a member of the teams that won the 2001 Miami Hurricanes national title and the 2012 Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl XLVII. Now, the former Baltimore Ravens has a son playing football who can carry on the legacy.

Ed Reed's son, Edward Reed III, plays defensive back for the Chamblee Bulldogs as a sophomore. When Chamblee faced the Coffee Trojans in November 2023, Reed was coaching from the sidelines.

Ed was taken in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft and spent 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens as a safety. He also played for the Houston Texans and the New York Jets in 2013.

He will hope that his son can keep playing football beyond high school and also goes on to play in the NFL.

Which NFL team does Ed Reed's son support?

One would imagine that it's only normal for a child to support the club his dad plays for in the NFL. That isn't always the situation, though, as Ed Reed and his son have demonstrated.

Despite Ed Reed's 11-year playing career for the Baltimore Ravens and brief tenure as a coaching staff member with the Buffalo Bills following his retirement, his son, Edward Reed has a strong passion for the New England Patriots, an AFC East rival of the Bills.

In 2016, during his first press conference following his hiring as the Bills' assistant defensive backs coach, Ed Reed talked about his then-eight-year-old son's support:

"His mom is from Boston, though she's not a Patriots fan. That's where his grandmother resides, and the child, man, he loves champions. How do I put it? Although I loved my hometown team and was a New Orleans native, I was a San Francisco supporter.

"I was an admirer of Joe Montana. So that's the way things are. Who are the champions in sports that you used to follow as a child when you were growing up?”

"It's natural for you to be drawn to winners. And that is good. Seeing who you're watching benefits you in terms of your work ethic. Who would want to follow losers? Just saying," Reed added.