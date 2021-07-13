Who is Eddie Jackson? How did the former NFL DB become a chef?

Former NFL cornerback Eddie Jackson has found fame as a TV chef after calling time on his pro football career. The 40-year-old, who played for four NFL franchises, traded in his cleats for an apron in retirement.

So, how did the pro football player become a celebrity chef and how long did he play in the NFL? Here's a look at his unusual journey from the gridiron to the kitchen.

Eddie Jackson’s football career

Eddie Jackson played college football at the University of Arkansas. He started 21 of 47 games at cornerback and strong safety for the Razorbacks. Jackson registered 174 tackles, 35 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries during his time at Arkansas.

After being initially overlooked in the 2004 NFL Draft, Jackson was signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent. He then signed with the Miami Dolphins and played two seasons for the Fins.

Jackson ultimately suffered a serious knee injury in Miami and was not offered another contract by the franchise. The cornerback then signed with the New England Patriots in 2007 but was cut during the season.

The final stop of his pro football career was in Washington in 2008 but he failed to make the active roster and later called time on his career.

The kitchen calls

After retiring from football, Jackson bought a food truck in Houston as cooking had been a lifelong passion of the former defensive back.

In 2013, he took part in season 4 of the popular reality cooking show "MasterChef," where he finished eighth. The former NFL cornerback then competed in another reality cooking show, "Food Network Star," in 2015.

Jackson won the show and was rewarded with his own Food Network cooking competition series, "BBQ Blitz," in which contestants competed to create the best barbecue dish.

Since 2016, Jackson has hosted the Food Network cooking competition series "Kids BBQ Championship" and has featured as a judge on other cooking shows.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha