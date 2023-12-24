Who is Ethan Bonner? All about Dolphins CB’s football career

Ethan Bonner is a cornerback for the Miami Dolphins and a special teams squad member. The Dolphins signed Bonner as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 Draft, and he has slowly gained the trust of the coaching team.

Bonner played college football at Stanford and spent five years learning the ropes at the powerhouse college. Bonner will be looking to help his side make a deep postseason run, with the team being one of the best in the AFC in the 2023 NFL season.

Ethan Bonner's 40-yard dash time

Ethan Bonner registered the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2023 Stanford University Pro Day. Bonner ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, dusting the rest of his teammates in the process.

The Meridian, Mississippi native was fresh off his first fully healthy collegiate season, and he showed off what the college was missing with him out of action.

Bonner was also impressed by other activities at the Pro Day. The versatile cornerback ranked second in the vertical jump and first in the broad jump and had the fastest short shuttle out of all of Stanford's stars.

Alongside his 40-yard dash, Bonner's broad jump was particularly impressive, making it 10 feet and seven inches.

Ethan Bonner's college football career

Ethan Bonner was a highly recruited prospect out of The Woodlands High School. Bonner ignored offers from other programs and chose to take his talents to Stanford University.

Bonner joined the football team in 2018 to play his freshman year. The CB played in just four games, amassing a solitary tackle. He retained his NCAA eligibility via redshirt rules.

Over the next three years, Bonner dealt with injuries, loss of form, and COVID-19. He ended up featuring in just seven games during that timeframe.

However, it all changed in the 2022 college football season. Bonner came into the season free from injury and played as such. The Woodlands alum amassed a stat line of 29 tackles, three tackles for loss, and five pass breakups in 10 starts at cornerback.

Bonner showed the NFL that he is a decent prospect if given the chance, and it's no surprise that the speed-loving Dolphins decided to give him a shot at the big leagues.

