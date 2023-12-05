Who is Evan McPherson's wife, Gracie Groat? All about Bengals kicker's partner

Kicker Evan McPherson, a fifth-round selection in the 2021 NFL draft, has emerged as one of the league's best at his position and a fan favorite with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following his NFL debut campaign, in which he helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl, the 24-year-old kicker wed his longtime partner Gracie Groat in July 2022 in Fort Payne, Alabama, the couple's homeland.

According to Groat's LinkedIn page, she started studying at Auburn University in 2019 after graduating from high school. Although she majored in biomedical sciences, she also focused on pre-dental.

She aimed to broaden her horizons outside her studies while attending Auburn so she decided to contend for Miss Auburn in 2022. In the end, Groat finished with the second-most votes.

Groat used her position to emphasize the value of mental health throughout her campaigns. According to Eagle Eye TV, Groat stated in her campaign video:

"I believe that all of us have either encountered it, overcome it, or possibly are going through a season right now where you need to overcome mental health."

Gracie Groat's current occupation is unknown, but we do know that she always makes time to cheer her husband, Evan McPherson, whenever she can.

Groat has previously shared pictures of herself supporting her husband from the stands when he was playing on the field to her Instagram page.

When did Evan McPherson and Gracie Goat start dating?

Evan McPherson began dating his high school sweetheart, Gracie Groat, in 2014, long before he began kicking in the NFL.

In honor of Groat's birthday in 2019, the NFL kicker shared romantic pictures of himself and his girlfriend on his Instagram feed. The caption read:

"I am so glad that I have gotten to spend your last 5 birthdays with you and I hope each year is more special!!”

The Bengals kicker asked his girlfriend to marry him in July 2021 after they had been dating for seven years, and she accepted his proposal.

Later, McPherson posted a picture from the engagement to his Instagram account.

"You are my soul mate and I couldn't have pictured a better night than last night. You bring joy to me every day, and I can't wait for you to be my wife!”

Groat shared a picture of McPherson's proposal along with an announcement of the commitment on her own Instagram page as well.

"Evan is the person I've constantly prayed for," she wrote as a caption for the photo. "He is joyful, serene, modest, persistent, and demonstrates the love of the Lord to me every day."

The couple tied the knot in July 2022 in Fort Payne, Alabama. On September 16, 2023, Groat posted on her Instagram page that she's expecting a baby girl with Evan McPherson.