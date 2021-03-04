Who is the fastest quarterback in the NFL?

Lamar Jackson did not run the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine or at his pro day at Louisville. The Baltimore Ravens selected Lamar Jackson with the 32nd pick in the NFL draft. After being selected by the Ravens, he was asked by the media what his 40-yard dash time was and his answer was '4.34'.

Lamar Jackson started seven games for the Baltimore Ravens during his rookie season. In Jackson's seven starts, he produced 1,201 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. Lamar Jackson came into the NFL known for his speed and running ability.

Jackson added to his passing totals by running the football 147 times for 695 yards and five rushing touchdowns. Lamar Jackson took over the starting quarterback job permanently in his second season with the Ravens. Jackson burst out of his shell during his second season in the NFL.

How did Lamar Jackson use his speed to separate himself from the rest of the NFL quarterbacks?

Lamar Jackson's speed separated him from the rest of the NFL quarterbacks

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

During the 2019-2020 NFL season, Lamar Jackson let his speed do the talking for all his doubters. The performances that Jackson put on during the 2019 season were nothing short of amazing. He led the Baltimore Ravens to a (14-2) record and brought home the NFL MVP award.

Lamar Jackson's 2019 Passing Stats:

-- Completions: 265

-- Attempts: 401

-- Completion percentage: 66.1%

-- Passing yards: 3,127 yards

-- Touchdowns: 36

-- Interceptions: 6

Although his passing stats were impressive, the way he ran the football is what separated him from the rest of the quarterbacks. His rushing stats alone for a quarterback could've been what earned him the MVP award. Lamar Jackson averaged 6.9 rushing yards per attempt.

Lamar Jackson's 2019 Rushing Stats:

-- Rushing attempts: 176

-- Rushing yards: 1,206 yards

-- Rushing Touchdowns: 7

Three years into his NFL career, Lamar Jackson has not thrown a double-digit interception. He has recorded back-to-back seasons with 25+ touchdown passes, averaging over 6 yards per carry. A big accomplishment for Jackson is that he put together back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons.

What is holding Lamar Jackson back from taking it to the next level?

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

If there was one area that Lamar Jackson could improve on, it's his patience when throwing the football. After watching him play during his NFL career, Jackson appeared to use his legs more than his arm. Lamar Jackson will need to develop a pocket presence if he wants to take the next step in his career as a quarterback.

Jackson finally made it over the hill by accomplishing his first NFL playoff win during the 2021 NFL playoffs. If Jackson can develop a pocket presence, the Ravens could be very scary. Lamar has only been in the NFL for three years and developing a pocket presence comes with repititions.

The next step that Lamar Jackson wants to accomplish is winning an AFC Championship and a Super Bowl. Becoming more patient and a better passing game from the pocket will help him make a run at the AFC Championship. If Jackson wants a Super Bowl, the Ravens will need to give him more help at wide receiver.

Lamar Jackson is only 23-years-old and still has a lot of time to improve his skill set. One thing that stands out the most outside of his speed is his determination to be better every year. Jackson has mental strength and believes anything is possible. He has proved that throughout his three years in the NFL.