Who is the fastest wide receiver in the NFL?

Tyreek Hill has proven on the field that he is the fastest wide receiver in the NFL today. Even though John Ross has the fastest 40-yard dash time when it comes to on-field speed, Hill blows him out of the water.

Hill is one of the toughest matchups for NFL cornerbacks each week. Tyreek Hill has a knack for finding holes in defenses. Once he finds the hole, he makes defenses pay with his quickness in the open field.

There have been numerous occasions where Tyreek Hill has made NFL defenses pay. Let's take a look at the games where Tyreek Hill has used his speed to his advantage.

Key games where Tyreek Hill was unstoppable during the 2020 NFL season

Tyreek Hill doesn't shut down his motor

Week 9 vs. Carolina Panthers:

In Week 9 of the 2020 NFL Season, Tyreek Hill would torch the Carolina Panthers secondary. Hill would record nine receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 12.6 yards per reception against the Panthers.

Week 12 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

In Week 12, Tyreek Hill would put up historic numbers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. Hill would haul in 13 catches on 15 targets, as well as having 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

AFC Championship vs. Buffalo Bills:

On Sunday, Tyreek Hill would put on another show. He found every hole in the Buffalo Bills defense and took advantage of it. He would break a 71-yard reception against Buffalo, recording nine receptions on 11 targets for 172 receiving yards. Buffalo's defense did not have an answer for the fastest wide receiver in the NFL.

Tyreek Hill currently holds the lead for yards per target by any NFL wide receiver since 2017 with 10.52 yards per target. He would fall two yards shy from having the most receiving yards in the first quarter since 1990 with 203 yards in Week 12 against the Buccaneers.

Hill would tie San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle for the most receiving yards in a half since 1990 with 210 against the Buccaneers.

Tyreek Hill will go down as one of the best deep threats to ever play the game of football. Since 2016, Hill has had 21 plays that went for 50+ yards.

Tyreek Hill is only nine touchdowns behind DeSean Jackson for the leader of receiving touchdowns over 60 yards. When it is all said and done, Tyreek Hill will go down as one of the most difficult wide receivers to cover and will be sitting in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.