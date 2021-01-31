Who is favored to win Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV will be like no other Super Bowl that has occurred in the past year, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the first team ever to play in their home stadium. The Buccaneers will essentially be hosting the Kansas City Chiefs for this year's Super Bowl.

It will be a star-studded showdown between the two teams, as QB Patrick Mahomes and HC Andy Reid return for a chance to win back-to-back Super Bowls. As for the Bucs, this will be the first time the Buccaneers will be in the Super Bowl since 2002 when Jon Gruden led the team to their lone franchise win. Now, Tom Brady has taken this team to the playoffs and the Super Bowl in his first season as a Buccaneer.

Sure glad these two are suiting up this time around! pic.twitter.com/hnA0szdhDc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2021

Considering how this game will feature two teams that lead the league in many statistics, it's not necessarily easy to say who is favored to win the game.

Who is currently favored to win Super Bowl LV?

Currently, the Chiefs are 3.5 point favorites to win against the Buccaneers. The spread is anywhere between 3-3.5 for the Chiefs.

But this shouldn't stray bettors or fans away from thinking the Buccaneers will lose. Since losing to the Chiefs in their regular-season game, Brady has been on fire through the rest of the 2020 regular and postseason.

A mystery bettor placed a $2.3 million wager from their phone - taking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3.5.



It's the largest Super Bowl LV bet so far per @BetMGM. pic.twitter.com/TBKkRvSaaa — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 30, 2021

Despite not having home-field advantage, Brady was able to take down the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints, and the Green Bay Packers to reach the Super Bowl. As for the Chiefs, they defeated a young Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills team to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LV is at 6:30 PM ET on February 7th. This Super Bowl could possibly be the last chance for Brady to win one more ring.