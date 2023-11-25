Who is the football player in the Geico commercial? All you need to know

Geico commercials are some of the funniest segments in the NFL, with their hilarious imitation of serious NFL team plays. Names such as "Kentucky double-right, 200, imitation crab, zebra 60" always have fans in fits, and they've become a staple in modern NFL lore.

The NFL star behind the Geico commercials is retired Los Angeles Rams legend Andrew Whitworth. Whitworth, who has worked as a broadcaster since he retired from playing, could have made a decent actor due to his comedic timing and deadpan delivery.

Geico commercial star Andrew Whitworth's NFL career

Before the Geico commercials and appearances as a host on Thursday Night Football, Andrew Whitworth was a Pro Bowl-caliber offensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Geico commercials star was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in Round 2 of the 2006 Draft after a solid college career with the LSU Tigers.

While on the Bengals, Whitworth established himself across the offensive line, playing in whatever position the coach wanted him to. He enjoyed eleven successful seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, playing all positions on the offensive line aside from the center position. He earned All-Pro honors and Pro Bowl selections while with the Bengals.

Ahead of the 2017 season, Andrew Whitworth decided to test free agency, and he was snapped up by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams were a rising force in the NFC, and the franchise elected to add the experienced Whitworth to their Super Bowl gunning roster. Whitworth earned his fourth Pro Bowl nod at the end of his first season with the Rams. He brought some much-needed veteran leadership to the organization. Whitworth remained with the Rams until the 2021 NFL season, after which he won his first Super Bowl ring following a 23–20 victory over his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals. He retired immediately after the game.

Andrew Whitworth's Legacy

Andrew Whitworth was a virtual mainstay in the National Football League for the better part of two decades. The LSU alum holds the NFL records for the oldest offensive lineman to play in the Super Bowl, the oldest offensive lineman to win a Super Bowl, and the oldest tackle to play in an NFL game.

Whitworth was a Super Bowl champion, two-time first-team All-Pro selection, one-time second-team All-Pro selection, and four-time Pro Bowler.