Who are the FOX announcers for 2024 NFL season? Everything we know so far

The 2024 NFL season schedule was announced on Wednesday, and FOX Sports will broadcast several games during the campaign. The broadcast giants also have many top announcers in their department with one big-name addition this season in Tom Brady.

Here's a list of all the FOX announcers (play-by-play and analysts) for the 2024 season:

Kenny Albert

Adam Amin

Jason Benetti

Tom Brady

Kevin Burkhardt

Joe Davis

Alex Faust

Dan Hellie

Kevin Kugler

Matt Millen

Chris Myers

Greg Olsen

Mark Sanchez

Mark Schlereth

Robert Smith

Jonathan Vilma

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Earlier this month, reports claimed that Brady will be replacing Greg Olsen as the analyst on FOX's No. 1 NFL announcing team. The seven-time Super Bowl winner will call games alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

Olsen had partnered Burkhardt in the announcers' booth for the past two years. However, the former NFL tight end will call games alongside announcer Joe Davis next season. Moreover, Olsen will take a $7 million pay cut after being grouped with the network's No. 2 announcing team.

Notably, FOX will also have the Super Bowl broadcast rights in 2025. The big game will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9. Brady and Burkhardt are expected to be in the booth for the grand finale.

When will NFL legend Tom Brady make his debut for FOX Sports?

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Soon after the NFL dropped its schedule for the 2024 season, it was announced that Tom Brady would make his FOX Sports debut in Week 1. The former quarterback will serve as an analyst for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio.

As per reports, Brady signed a mammoth 10-year contract worth $375 million with FOX that will kick in this year.

Brady played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and won six Super Bowls. He signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to Super Bowl glory in his first season. In Feb. 2023, Brady announced his retirement from football.