Who is Frank Wycheck’s ex-wife Cherryn? All we know about late NFL TE's family

Former Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wycheck tragically died on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the age of 52. As per reports, Wycheck had a fall in his Tennessee home and was found unresponsive. His family later released a statement, confirming his death.

While tributes and condolences for Wycheck have poured in from the NFL community, fans were also curious to learn more about his personal life.

Wycheck married Cherryn Krol in 1995 and they had two children together. Their first daughter, Deanna, was born in 1991, before their marriage. They welcomed their second daughter, Madison, in 1997.

According to reports, Cherryn used to partake in charitable endeavors when she was young. She and Wycheck once spearheaded the “Wycheck Harley Ride,” offering support to the Special Olympics in Tennessee.

Cherryn also reportedly loves art and went on to express her creativity through various mediums. As per Famous Fix, she used to indulge in painting and interior designing as well.

Wychek and Cherryn were married for over 14 years before they divorced on Jun. 2, 2009. However, they remained on good terms to support their children.

Reports also claim that Wycheck used to enjoy spending time with his three grandchildren, Leo, Stevie and August.

A look at Frank Wycheck's NFL stats and career honors

The then-Washington Redskins selected Frank Wycheck in the sixth round of the 1993 NFL Draft. The tight end spent two seasons in Washington before joining the Tennessee Titans.

Wycheck played nine seasons with the Titans and went on to earn three Pro Bowl honors. He was also a member of the Titans Ring of Honor.

Across 11 seasons in the NFL, Wycheck racked up 505 catches for 5,126 yards and 28 touchdowns over 155 games. He helped the Titans reach the Super Bowl in 2000, but Tennessee suffered a 23-16 loss to the St. Louis Rams in the big game.