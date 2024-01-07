Who is Gardner Minshew's sister, Callie? All about Colts QB's sibling

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew, who has previously played for Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles, is not the only athlete in his family.

His sister Callie Minshew plays postgraduate volleyball at Eastern Michigan University. She was previously a member of the Hailstate. Callie played volleyball for three years at Mississippi State University. In 2022, she also finished her sports administration bachelor's degree at the same college.

She is now working towards a master's degree in sports management at EMU while juggling her volleyball career and schoolwork.

Callie has won numerous awards so far, including South MVP at the 2019 Mississippi North/South Volleyball All-Star Game, 2020 SEC Defensive Player of the Week, 2019 StarkVegas Classic All-Tournament Team, and Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year (twice).

Callie Minshew was unsure if she would one day play professional volleyball, stating (as per WJTV):

"I just want them to remember me as the girl who worked hard in everything and even if things don't really work out you just give your hardest and put all your heart into it."

Callie Minshew was born on February 9, 2001, to parents Flint and Kim Minshew and she is five years younger than her brother Gardner.

They also have a sister named Meredith Minshew, who is currently enrolled in the dental school and is pursuing her medical degree.

Gardner Minshew's contract with the Indianapolis Colts

Quarterback Gardner Minshew joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2023 after playing as a backup for the Philadelphia Eagles for two seasons.

Minshew and Indianapolis have a one-year, $3.5 million contract. According to Spotrac, a base salary of $1.75 million is included in the contract.

Although Minshew began the season as rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson's backup, he quickly assumed the starting position after the latter sustained a season-ending injury to his right shoulder.

Gardner Minshew has started all but four games for the Colts this season, who might be worried about him becoming a free agent in the off-season.