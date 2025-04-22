Who is Garrett Wilson's girlfriend Shay Holle? All you need to know about Jets WR's partner

Garrett Wilson has been in the spotlight for the New York Jets after it was reported that the team would exercise an option for the fifth year of his rookie contract. The Jets drafted Wilson in the first round in 2022, and he has been one of the most consistent players for them ever since.

Since Wilson is likely to be tied down to New York at least through the 2026 season, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, including his girlfriend, Shay Holle.

All we know about Garrett Wilson's girlfriend Shay Holle

Garrett Wilson's girlfriend Shay Holle - Source: Imagn

Shay Holle was born on Sept. 5, 2001, in Austin, Texas, to parents Eric and Michelle Holle. She also has two elder sisters, Bailey and Brooke, who concluded their college basketball careers at Texas State in 2020.

Eric played college football as a defensive lineman at the University of Texas from 1979 to 1983. He was named to the first-team All-SWC in 1983. The Kansas City Chiefs then drafted Eric in the fifth round of the 1984 NFL draft, and he went on to play four seasons with them.

Michelle, on the other hand, played collegiate softball at Angelo State.

Shay, like her siblings, grew up playing basketball. She attended Westlake High School in Austin, Texas.

Shay then committed to Texas University in 2020, majoring in business. She played in 170 games across five seasons with the Longhorns, averaging 5.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

In the 2024-25 season, Shay's Texas reached the Final Four but lost to South Carolina. After the Longhorns' elimination from March Madness, Shay announced that she was leaving the program.

Shay and Jets wideout Garrett Wilson sparked dating rumors in September 2024, when they were spotted together at the US Open. Since then, the two have been seen together at many events and outings.

Shay and Wilson also often comment on each other's Instagram posts, and seemingly confirmed their relationship via social media on Monday.

