Who gets paid more, NBA or NFL players?

NFL players don't get paid as much as NBA players. The NFL salary cap for 2020 is 198.2 million per club while the NBA salary cap is 109.1 million. Both sporting leagues have 32 teams. However, there are fewer players and significantly more games in the NBA.

NBA players don't wear helmets. Therefore, the league's stars are recognizable and more marketable. Unlike NFL players, NBA players have fully-guaranteed contracts due to differences in the league's Collective Bargaining Agreements.

The fifth highest-paid NFL player is Aaron Rodgers at 34 million. Rodgers is considered one of the top NFL quarterbacks and has won the MVP award multiple times. Rodgers's salary is comparable to NBA's 11th ranked highest-paid player Mike Conley.

If Aaron Rodgers is named MVP on Saturday night, he’ll join Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Johnny Unitas, Brett Favre and Jim Brown as the only players in NFL history with at least three MVPs. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) February 2, 2021

The Utah Jazz player isn't the most prolific baller in the NBA when assessing his statistics during his 14 years in the league. Conley is the Utah Jazz's third-leading scorer at 16.8 points per game and averages a team-high of 6.1 assists per outing. The guard's .554 effective field-goal percentage is a career-high, as are his 3.8 rebounds per game.

Conley's career-best shooting efficiency is due to his 40 percent three-point shooting - which is ranked 91st overall - the third-best average of his career while shooting a career-high 7.0 attempts per game.

There are only 11 players in the NBA doing it period.



Bojan Bogdanovic will probably get there after next game as he's shooting 40 percent on 6.9 attempts per game. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) February 3, 2021

Ranked 15th in the NFL is Drew Brees at 25 million. His income is comparable to the 44th highest-paid NBA player Jrue Holiday. The New Orleans veteran quarterback is considered one of the greatest NFL players. Brees is an assured Hall-of-Famer and one of the most accurate passers in NFL history.

Brees has a career completion percentage of 67.6 and holds five of the top six completion percentage totals in NFL history. The decorative quarterback even went 29-30 (96.6 percent) in one game, another league record.

Drew Brees has added a huge number to his Hall of Fame career. pic.twitter.com/IUMop8qphx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 24, 2017

Advertisement

The Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday is a good player, who is a two-time member of the All-Defense team and a single All-Star selection back in the 2012 season. However, he is nowhere near an All-NBA caliber player.

.@Jrue_Holiday11 showing why he's an #NBAAllStar:



22 PTS | 7 REB | 6 AST | 71% FG pic.twitter.com/KEiBaBsyeH — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 2, 2021

Holiday ranks in the bottom half of the top ten shooting guards in the NBA. When it comes to his catch and shoot game, Holiday has been inconsistent. Several other shooting guards can support their team from game to game offensively. However, Holiday was given the task of lead ball-handler for seasons on end with his previous team, the New Orleans Pelicans.