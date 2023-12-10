Who are the Giants-Packers announcers on ABC? All about NFL Week 14 MNF game's coverage

The New York Giants will square off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 11, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the Giants-Packers game booth on ABC. Lisa Salters will be the sideline reporter for the crunch contest.

Buck will serve as the play-by-play announcer, and Aikman will provide color commentary for the game on Monday Night Football.

New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers injury report for NFL Week 14

Jordan Love will start as the Green Bay Packers QB in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season

The New York Giants are currently third in the NFC East with a 4-8 record. Brian Daboll's side are on a two-game win streak heading into Week 14.

The Giants have ruled out Evan Neal (ankle) for the game on Monday. They have also listed Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), A'Shawn Robinson (hamstring), Isaiah Simmons (ankle), Daniel Bellinger (illness) and Parris Campbell (knee) as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers are third in the NFC North with a 6-6 record. Matt LaFleur's team is currently on a three-game win streak and will hope to continue its good run heading into Week 14.

The Packers will be without Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and Christian Watson (hamstring) for the MNF clash against the Giants. The visitors have also listed Aaron Jones (knee), Darnell Savage (chest) and Eric Stokes (hamstring) as questionable. Quay Walker is doubtful for the matchup.

How to watch New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers: TV schedule and live stream details

The New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers Week 14 NFL game will air on ABC. The contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

