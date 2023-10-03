Who is Greg Harden? Meet Tom Brady's psychologist who helped NFL GOAT

Tom Brady is considered by many to be the greatest football player ever. There are a lot of factors that go into becoming a player of such stature, and the mental aspect of it cannot be overlooked. The legendary quarterback certainly had help in that area thanks to Greg Harden, a psychologist and mental coach.

He said on his Let's Go! podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray:

"I kind of would refer back to this guy that I met in college my sophomore year, Greg Harden, who still works in university but helped me a lot with luck."

Brady said further:

"We all have psychological things we need that are part of our personalities that you told me a long time ago scratchy. We all have our quirks and our flaws. And I certainly have my fair share too."

Brady knows he's not perfect, but Harden helped him unlock things in his life and his career. Being a star athlete has its perks, but it can also be difficult to deal with. The mental aspect of sports is huge, even more so today than ever before.

The former New England Patriots star knew that, and so he enlisted the help of one of the top minds on the subject in Harden.

Who is Tom Brady's helper, Greg Harden?

Greg Harden is one of the world's most renowned psychologists. He is also a life coach who worked with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar. Along with them, he helped Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard and the most decorated Olympian of all time: Michael Phelps.

One of the biggest lessons he wanted Tom Brady to learn was that he's more than just a football player. People often reduce themselves to what they do, and that's not the ideal. Brady is a father, he was a husband, and he's a person. He's also a football player, but he's not only that.

Tom Brady had help from Greg Harden

Harden said via NBC Sports:

“Teaching people how to make sure their ego shows up when it’s supposed to, and knowing how to surrender the ego so that they’re coachable, is a critical piece of the puzzle."

There's no telling where Tom Brady would have ended up without Harden, so it's wonderful that he met him and was able to make use of his teachings.