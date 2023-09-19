Who is Greg Newsome's father Craig Newsome? Browns CB's personal life explored

Greg Newsome had a strong start to the 2023 NFL season before picking up an unfortunate shoulder injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. The Cleveland Browns cornerback exited the game early after recording three solo tackles.

He later said that his injury shouldn't cause too much concern. The Browns eventually lost the game 26-22 against Pittsburgh, which was their first defeat of the season.

However, Cleveland is now sweating on Newsome's injury following the defeat against the Steelers. Some Browns fans have also been curious to learn more about his family life, especially his father, Craig Newsome.

Interestingly, Newsome's father also played as a cornerback in the NFL.

Craig was born on Aug. 10, 1971, in San Bernardino, California. He attended Eisenhower High School and had an affinity for football. He later studied at San Bernardino Valley College before transferring to Arizona State.

The Packers selected Craig in the first round of the 1995 NFL Draft. He spent four years with the team, helping them win the Super Bowl title in 1997.

Craig left Green Bay to join the San Francisco 49ers in 1999. He played one season with the NFC West franchise before retiring from the NFL.

Across five years in the big league, Craig played 52 games and racked up 209 tackles. He also recorded 47 pass breakups, four interceptions and one forced fumble.

In 2000, Craig served as a coach for the La Crosse River Rats of the Indoor Football League for one year. He is currently a coach for the Holmen High School football team in Wisconsin.

Greg Newsome's contract details

As per Spotrac, Greg Newsome signed a four-year, $12,748,736 rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns in 2021. The deal included a $6,631,808 signing bonus, with $12,748,736 in guaranteed money.

Newsome is currently in his third season with the Browns. He is expected to earn a base salary of $1,818,976 in 2023.