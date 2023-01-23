Greg Olsen played in the NFL for 14 seasons before calling it quits in 2021. Since hanging up his cleats, the former tight end has been working as a sportscaster for Fox.

Olsen has managed to become a fan favorite with his commentary and analysis during football games. However, the 37-year-old often credits his father Chris as the reason for taking an interest in the sport since he was a kid.

Chris worked as a coach at Wayne Hills High School in New Jersey, where Greg played football and basketball under his father's guidance during his school years.

Before taking up the job at Wayne Hills, Chris coached at Saint Cecilio, Bergenfield High School, and Eastside High School in Paterson.

During his 34-year-long stint as a coach, Chris finished with a 263-92-6 record. In total, his teams made 25 playoff appearances, played in 18 state title games, and also won the NJSIAA state title nine times.

Hence, it's safe to say that Chris has an affinity for football and enjoys coaching. In 2021, he was inducted into the New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Greg Olsen's NFL career and honors

Greg Olsen was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He played with the Bears for four seasons before joining the Carolina Panthers in 2011.

The tight end earned three Pro Bowl honors during his nine-year sojourn with the Panthers and was also one of quarterback Cam Newton's favorite targets and the duo helped the team reach the Super Bowl in 2016.

However, Carolina lost their only game of the season in the Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos. He then joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 but decided to retire after one season with the team.

In total, Olsen racked up 8,683 receiving yards on 742 passes. He also scored 60 touchdowns over the course of his NFL career.

