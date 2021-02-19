Who is the heaviest player in the NFL?

NFL offensive tackle Trent Brown stands 6'8" and weighs in at 380lbs, the highest in the NFL. He is currently on the Las Vegas Raiders roster. The San Francisco 49ers selected Trent Brown out of the University of Florida with their 244th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Brown spent his first three seasons with the 49ers before joining the New England Patriots. A year after starting at left tackle for the Patriots, Trent Brown signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. Brown only appeared in five games during the 2020-2021 NFL season for the Raiders.

Trent Brown will be entering his sixth season in 2021. Entering his sixth year, Trent Brown will sit top of one category in the NFL.

Trent Brown is the heaviest NFL player

Trent Brown leads all NFL players in being the heaviest player in the league. Brown checks in at 380lbs and uses it all to his advantage when playing offensive tackle. Trent Brown has started 60 out of 63 games during his NFL career.

Trent Brown has gained 25 pounds since being drafted into the NFL. He weighed in at the NFL draft scouting combine at 355 pounds. Brown was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl in 2019.

In the 2016 NFL Season, Trent Brown played 100% of the snaps at right tackle for the San Francisco 49ers. He played 97% of the snaps at left tackle for the New England Patriots during the 2018 season. In the 60 games that Brown has started, he has only committed a total of 28 total penalties.

His 2016 season was the highest season for penalties in his career. Trent Brown committed 11 total penalties during the 2016 season. Out of the 28 total penalties he has committed, eighteen of those penalties came with the 49ers.

The only season he started for the New England Patriots, Trent Brown only committed a total of five penalties. He has improved each season when it comes to committing penalties. His size alone could be the reason behind some of the penalties he committed.

Offensive linemen are becoming more athletic coming out of college. NFL teams are asking for more out of their linemen, and they continue to meet the ever-increasing demand.

With that being said, could we potentially see guys like Trent Brown be replaced? If that is the case, who are the other heaviest players in the NFL and what positions do they play?

Top 5 Heaviest players in the NFL

1) Trent Brown, OT, Las Vegas Raiders: 6'8" 380lbs

2) Zach Banner, OG, Pittsburgh Steelers: 6'8" 360lbs

3) Daniel McCullers, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers: 6'7" 352lbs

4) Damon Harrison, DT, Green Bay Packers: 6'3" 350lbs

5) D.J. Reader, DT, Cincinnati Bengals: 6'3" 347lbs