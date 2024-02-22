Who has the heaviest squat in the NFL? Revisiting history-makers ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL has an array of high-level athletes, and unsurprisingly, we hear about stellar feats in the gym. Pro Bowlers like Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, DK Metcalf and Jalen Hurts are known to squat unreal amounts. However, none of them have the heaviest squat in the league.

That honor goes to Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce. Pierce blew his peers out of the gym after posting a video of himself completing a 725 lbs squat unbelted. That number was close to elite powerlifters territory, and it's an impressive feat for an NFL player.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michael Pierce's NFL timeline

Michael Pierce had a decent college career with Tulane and later Samford. Pierce was not invited to the 2016 NFL Combine but attended Samford's Pro Day to show what he could do.

Notably, Michael Pierce ran the 10-meter split faster than any player in his position at the 2016 Combine. He also completed an impressive 28 reps during the bench press.

Despite these efforts, Pierce went undrafted in the 2016 Draft. The Baltimore Ravens promptly signed him as an undrafted free agent. Pierce appeared in every regular-season game in his rookie season, ending Year 1 with a stat line of 35 tackles, two sacks and one defended pass. He spent three more years with the Ravens before departing as an unrestricted free agent.

Expand Tweet

Pierce's next stop was with the Minnesota Vikings, with the franchise seeing a lot in the former undrafted free agent. He spent one season with the Vikings, though never reaching the heights of his spell in Baltimore.

Following his departure from Minnesota, Pierce rejoined the Ravens and has been with the franchise ever since. Pierce was part of the Baltimore Ravens team with the best regular-season record in the 2023-24 NFL season.

The Ravens were powered by a decent offense and a league-best defense anchored by Pierce and his mates. However, they stumbled at the second to last hurdle, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Pierce remains a solid part of the Ravens and is currently the team's starting nose tackle.