Who is the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL?

Defensive players that can consistently create turnovers are solid gold in this league. As the saying goes, "defenses win championships." That saying has been a staple in the NFL for many years. Building a strong defense pays dividends for teams, especially those teams that have a weaker offense.

If a defense can effectively take the ball away or stop a team on third down, the offense is given more time to score. Defenses do win championships.

That being said, standout defensive players can make a world of difference when building an entire unit around that defensive player.

Here's a look at the highest-paid defensive players in the league.

Which defensive player is worth their big contract?

Before the 2021 season began, there was one player who made the most money on the defensive side of the ball. Joey Bosa, a linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers, had the biggest contract. Joey signed a 135 million dollar contract in 2020 that earns him 27 million USD per season.

That contract is well worth it, as Joey averages 12 sacks per 16 games.

The Bosa name is one of notoriety. Nick Bosa, Joey's brother, is a defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers. His five sacks are currently tied for 9th place in the league.

However, another younger brother has emerged as the top defensive player in the league, and rightfully so.

Tyler Stotsky @tstotskySID T.J. Watt is worth every single penny on that contract. Two huge plays in overtime for the Steelers! #HereWeGo T.J. Watt is worth every single penny on that contract. Two huge plays in overtime for the Steelers! #HereWeGo

T.J. Watt, the younger brother of legendary defensive end J.J. Watt, now holds the biggest defensive contract in the league.

T.J. Watt nearly held out of the Pittsburgh Steelers' regular season as contract talks began to flounder. Thankfully, the team came to their senses and he signed a mega-contract right before the 2021 season began.

With his new 112 million USD contract over 4 years, Watt now earns 28 million USD annually, making him the highest defensive player in the league.

An amount that is well worth the play. Watt currently leads the league with three forced fumbles. He also has seven sacks, which is good for second place in the NFL.

Watt's strip-sack allowed the Steelers to beat the Seahawks in overtime. The Steelers are now 3-3. That record would have been a lot worse if Watt had not been present on the team. He continually makes plays like that in the above video.

Honorable mention, trailing Joey Bosa and T.J. Watt, is defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett currently makes 25 million USD annually. He currently leads the league with eight sacks and nine tackles for loss.

There is a reason Watt, Garrett, and Bosa make the most money in the league. They are all monster players in their current positions. It is even more evident why Watt is paid the money that he is getting. Without him, the Steelers would not have a .500 record.

