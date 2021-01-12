Who is the highest paid NFL coach? That is a tight race that currently belongs to Bill Belichick, the New England Patriots Head Coach. He currently has an annual salary of $12 million, and also operates as the team's de facto General Manager.

Breaking down the Highest Paid NFL coaches

Right behind him on the highest paid NFL coach list is Seahawks HC Pete Carroll at $11 million annually and Jon Gruden, who signed a fully guaranteed 10-year $100 million deal with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders three years ago.

Belichick has been the Patriots Head Coach since 2000 and has been a part of two Patriots dynasties, one in the early 2000s and another in the mid-2010s. In total, Belichick won 6 Super Bowls as Patriots Head Coach, which is an NFL record, and also won the NFL Coach of the Year award three times.

Other records he holds include most Super Bowl appearances (9), most playoff wins (31) and he is tied for most NFL championships at 6 (this includes championships prior to the NFL-AFL merger and thus the Super Bowl).

It's safe to say Bill Belichick is more than deserving of the title of highest paid NFL coach and is a legend in his own right.

Pete Carroll may not be the highest paid NFL coach, but at second place he too has an impressive record. He built the Seahawks into a perennial Super Bowl contender, which resulted in one of the most dominant Super Bowls wins ever in Super Bowl 48.

He came narrowly close the year against the aforementioned Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. However, the Seahawks lost on a goal-line interception from Russell Wilson in one of the most infamous plays in not just Super Bowl history but in NFL history.

Jon Gruden returned to become the Raiders Head Coach after not coaching since 2002 when he won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He previously coached the Raiders from 1998-2001. His 10-year $100 million fully guaranteed deal is one of the most lucrative in NFL history, though it has yet to result in a playoff appearance for the Raiders.

The highest paid NFL coach list is rounded out by two more Super Bowl-winning Head Coaches with Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints ($9.8 million annually) and John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens ($9 million annually.)