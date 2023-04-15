Who is the highest-paid safety in the NFL? Ranking top 5 stars getting the bag ft. Derwin James and more

The safety position is one of the most important in the Gridiron, as it could be the difference between a closely fought-for win or a painful loss. As such, top-notch safeties are appropriately paid for their efforts on the defensive side of the ball.

The highest-earning safety in the league is the Los Angeles Chargers' strong safety Derwin James. He became the highest earner at his position after signing a four-year contract worth $76 million with $38.6 million guaranteed at $19 million per annum. So, it's high time we showcase the rest of the top five stars getting the bag at the position. So without further ado, let's look at the top-earning guys in that position.

The highest-paid Safety players in the NFL

Here's a five-person list of the highest-earning safeties in the National Football League

5. Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings, $16 million

Harrison Smith, the oldest player on the shortlist at 34, signed a four-year, $64 million extension in August 2021. The Minnesota Vikings then restructured his contract in March 2022, adding some potential dead money.

4. Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons, $16 million

After spending the 2022 season on the franchise tag with the Cincinnati Bengals, Jessie Bates III went for the bag and signed a four-year, $64.02 million deal to join the Atlanta Falcons on Day 1 of the 2023 legal tampering period. Jessie Bates will earn $36 million fully guaranteed at signing and $23 million in Year 1.

3. Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks, $17.5 million

Jamal Adams signed a four-year, $70 million extension with $21 million in total guarantees. The deal has a $12.44 million option bonus that became fully guaranteed in February 2022. Furthermore, $2.56 million of Jamal Adams' 2023 base salary became guaranteed days after Super Bowl 57. His contract also incentivizes specific actions such as sacks, interceptions, Pro Bowl nods, and conference championship placements.

2. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers, $18.247 million

Minkah Fitzpatrick, for some time, was the league's top-paid safety after he agreed to a four-year, $72.98 million extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers in June 2022. Fitzpatrick snagged a $17.5 million signing bonus and $36 million in fully guaranteed money for the contract.

1. Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers, $19 million

Derwin James is the highest-paid safety in the league. His base salary ($2 million) is completely guaranteed, as is his $12 million player option bonus. James has a $12.75 million salary for the 2024 season, $3.4 million of which will become guaranteed on Day 1 of the 2023 season. Derwin James is also due a $3 million roster bonus in the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

