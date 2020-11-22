Who holds the record for most receiving yards in an NFL season?

The 2012 NFL season would be one to remember for Calvin Johnson.

That was the year when "Megatron" would engrave his name in the NFL record books. Johnson would produce an insane amount of receiving yards for the struggling Detroit Lions. Although the Lions finished 2012 with a record of 4-12, their star wide receiver couldn't be blamed for the team's poor performance.

Calvin Johnson's stats from 2012 were unreal

Calvin Johnson would record 122 receptions for the Detroit Lions in 2012. He would average 16.1 yards per catch. Johnson would tally up five touchdowns in the 2012 NFL season.

The main stat that would separate Calvin Johnson from everyone else is the 1,964 receiving yards.

This total would put him at the top of the NFL record books for the most receiving yards in a single NFL season. The 1,964 receiving yards still stands as the record nine years later.

Calvin Johnson would go over 200 yards receiving in two of the Detroit Lions games during the 2012 NFL season. He would rack up 100 receiving yards in nine of his games. The Lions made the right decision when they drafted Calvin Johnson with the second pick in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

Calvin Johnson's Hall of Fame career

Calvin Johnson would play nine seasons with the Detroit Lions before retiring from the NFL.

In those nine years, he was selected to the Pro Bowl six times. He was named to three All-Pro teams and is a part of the Hall of Fame's 2010s All-Decade team.

The 6-foot-5 wide receiver out of Georgia Tech would rack up 11,619 receiving yards in his career with the Lions. He would add 83 touchdowns to his career totals, with 731 receptions.

Some say that he ended his career too soon. Calvin Johnson was put into a situation that another great Detroit Lions player was in. The Detroit Lions were not competing for the Super Bowl and Johnson was producing great numbers. The same situation happened to running back Barry Sanders. Sanders walked away from football too soon because of the Lions' lack of success.

Calvin Johnson says Aaron Rodgers is the one quarterback he wishes he had a chance to play with https://t.co/BMNAkB3sLz pic.twitter.com/iAsEtITiXT — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) November 13, 2020

There was rumors after Calvin Johnson retired that he would sit out a year and come back and sign with another NFL franchise. This never happened, but if Johnson was paired with a quarterback like Tom Brady or Peyton Manning his numbers would be unheard of.

Calvin Johnson will go down as one of the most dominant wide receivers in NFL history.