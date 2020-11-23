Who holds the record for touchdown passes in an NFL season?

Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos had an amazing season in 2013, lighting up NFL defenses in record-setting fashion.

Manning put together arguably the best season for a quarterback in NFL history. He would lead the Broncos to a 13-3 regular-season record. The team made it to the Super Bowl, but lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

From a statistical standpoint, however, Peyton Manning's 2013 was on another level.

Peyton Manning's NFL record-setting stats

Peyton Manning had a season in 2013 that has engraved his name in the NFL record books. Manning would complete 450 passes on 659 attempts. The Denver Broncos veteran quarterback completed 68.3 percent of his passes.

Peyton Manning wins Offensive Player of Year. He passed for 5,477 Yds and 55 TD this season - both NFL records. pic.twitter.com/mningNw0gh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2014

Manning would rack up 5,477 passing yards and end the season with a 115.1 passer rating. He would only throw 10 interceptions. One stat that put Peyton Manning's name in the NFL record books is the 55 passing touchdowns that still stands as the most touchdown passes in an NFL season.

How Peyton Manning got to 55 passing touchdowns

Peyton Manning would work miracles in 2013 to get to 55 touchdown passes in one season. Manning tallied up four TD passes in seven of the Broncos games that year. He would have one game with five touchdown passes and one game with seven touchdown passes -- tied for another NFL record.

If we were to count the postseason in his touchdown totals, Peyton Manning threw a total of 60 touchdowns in 2013.

The Denver Broncos would head into the Super Bowl on a high note. They had an explosive offense and a good defense. The Broncos were picked to win the Super Bowl, but the Seattle Seahawks would come in with their top-notch "Legion of Boom" defense. It became apparent right away that the Seahawks had a dominant defense, and they went on to a 43-8 win over the Broncos.

Name a better duo than Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison 😤pic.twitter.com/fXGgAvF7Lk — Athlete Tweets 🔥➐ (@AthleteTweetts) November 16, 2020

In 1998, the Indianapolis Colts would select Peyton Manning with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Manning would have a successful career for the Colts before signing with the Denver Broncos. Manning would walk away from football on a high note after winning Super Bowl 50 with Denver over the Carolina Panthers.

Peyton Manning will forever be remembered as the field general and one of the best pocket passing quarterbacks to ever play the game of football.